goeasy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.88 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $16.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.82. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.58 per share.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSY
goeasy Stock Down 1.0 %
GSY stock opened at C$171.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.55. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
goeasy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Magnificent Seven Stocks Outperforming the Rest
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Gitlab’s Slide Has Created a Temporary 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.