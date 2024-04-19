goeasy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.88 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $16.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.82. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.58 per share.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.11.

GSY stock opened at C$171.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.55. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

