Triumph Capital Management Has $459,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

