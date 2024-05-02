Triumph Capital Management Has $353,000 Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $41.24.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

