ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DG opened at $137.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.38. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

