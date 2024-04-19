FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Decreased by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.74. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

SRPT stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.43.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

