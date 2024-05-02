Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 157,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.