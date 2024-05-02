LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 554,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,399 shares of company stock valued at $18,432,934. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

