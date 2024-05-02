Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $793,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 93.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Haleon by 71.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 622,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,323. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.