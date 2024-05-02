JFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.78. 789,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,563. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

