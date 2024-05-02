6,400 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after buying an additional 377,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,406,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,037,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,434,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,530,000 after acquiring an additional 427,635 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

