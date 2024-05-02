Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.87. 1,954,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,274 shares of company stock valued at $63,616,059. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

