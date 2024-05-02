LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 52,365 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after buying an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,978,000 after acquiring an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

Aptiv stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,640. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

