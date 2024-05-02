LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,504 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $84,983,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 956,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth about $22,602,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 209,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

