Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $746,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.78. 462,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,515. The stock has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

