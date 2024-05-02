LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 20,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AER traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $86.93. 544,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.91. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

