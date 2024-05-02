Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.84. 856,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

