LGT Group Foundation Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $691.50. 264,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,544. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $755.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $711.97.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

