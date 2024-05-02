Cannell & Co. Has $647,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

