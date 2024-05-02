Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 350,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 96,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $169,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

