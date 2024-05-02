Cannell & Co. Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

