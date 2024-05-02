6,000 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $970.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

