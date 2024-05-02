Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,434,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $204,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.2659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

