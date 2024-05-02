Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $237,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $551.71 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $77,788,745. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

