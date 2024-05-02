Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 195.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Fidelity National Financial worth $217,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

