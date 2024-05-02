Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

