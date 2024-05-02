Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,328,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.84 and a 52-week high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

