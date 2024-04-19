Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.09. 56,392,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 46,440,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.