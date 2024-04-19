First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
First Financial Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $33.15.
First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares Company Profile
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Bankshares
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Salesforce Stock Analysis: Deep Dive into CRM Market Performance
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.