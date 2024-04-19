AIA Group Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,382 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

