EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.48.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.79. 1,471,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.