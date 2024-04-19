Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

