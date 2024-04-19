Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,058,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 673,631 shares.The stock last traded at $35.87 and had previously closed at $35.69.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 650,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.