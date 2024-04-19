Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.9 %

CU traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.08. 123,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$28.13 and a one year high of C$39.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

