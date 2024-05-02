Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on May 7th

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1053 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.