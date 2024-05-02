US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declares $0.22 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TBIL opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $50.10.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.