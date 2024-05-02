Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Gap Down to $137.23

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.23, but opened at $131.81. Lear shares last traded at $129.69, with a volume of 440,111 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Lear Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

