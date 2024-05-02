Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $10.77

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $10.34. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 12,312 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 144,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.