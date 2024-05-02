BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CALY opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.50.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.