BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1242 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALY opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.50.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.