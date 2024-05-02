iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on May 7th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2709 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

