iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on May 7th

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2709 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEF stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
