Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 10.48%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.
Voya Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. Voya Financial has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Voya Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
