Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 10.48%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. Voya Financial has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

