US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.
About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.