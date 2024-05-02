AB Core Plus Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CPLS)

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

