AB Core Plus Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CPLS)

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1176 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $36.12.
AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Core Plus Bond ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.