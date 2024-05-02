Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCPB opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $25.19.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
