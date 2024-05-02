Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCPB opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $25.19.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

