City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.
City Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $4.55 on Thursday. City Developments has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.
About City Developments
