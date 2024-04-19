Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 7.9 %
BCM stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.41. 73,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,713. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.
About Bear Creek Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.