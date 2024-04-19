Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 7.9 %

BCM stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.41. 73,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,713. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

