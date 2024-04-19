Analysts Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) PT at $135.75

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

FMX stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

