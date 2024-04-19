Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $196.73

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in PTC by 786.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PTC by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 111,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $175.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a 12-month low of $120.62 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

