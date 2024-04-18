Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

