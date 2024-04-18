Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 215.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

