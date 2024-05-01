James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. James River Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $334.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

